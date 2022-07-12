Red Sox Vs. Rays Lineups: Chris Sale Makes Season Debut, Rafael Devers Returns

NESN Logo Sign In

The Red Sox will hand the ball to Chris Sale for the first time this season as Boston looks to bounce back from a loss to the Tampa Bay Rays in the series opener.

Sale was reinstated from the 60-day Injured List on Tuesday after being placed on the list in April with a rib stress fracture. Brayan Bello, who started twice in the past week for the Red Sox, was optioned to Triple-A Worcester in the corresponding move.

Sale, 33, posted a 2.38 ERA during four rehab starts in Triple-A Worcester, Double-A Portland and the Rookie-level FCL Red Sox.

Sale’s return won’t be the only big one for the Red Sox. Rafael Devers is back in the lineup serving as the designated hitter after missing the previous three games. Devers will replace J.D. Martinez, who will start the game on the bench, with Jarren Duran leading off and playing center field.

The Rays will counter with veteran Corey Kluber.

You can watch Tuesday’s game from Tropicana Field with NESN 360. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET after an hour of pregame starts at 6 p.m. ET.

