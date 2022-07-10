Red Sox Vs. Yankees Lineups: Rafael Devers Remains Out Of Series Finale

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox will continue to be without Rafael Devers as they host the New York Yankees at Fenway Park in Sunday’s finale of their four-game series.

Devers exited Friday’s game against the Yankees due to a tight back. Bobby Dalbec will replace Devers at third base as he did during Saturday night’s walk-off win.

Jarren Duran will return to the leadoff spot and play center field with Rob Refsnyder starting the game on the bench. Alex Verdugo, the hero of Saturday’s extra-innings victory, will bat fifth and play left while Jackie Bradley Jr. will bat eighth and play right. Christian Vázquez will catch Red Sox starter Nick Pivetta and bat second.

The Yankees will counter with right-hander Jameson Taillon, who seeks his 10th win of the season.

Here are the full lineups with first pitch scheduled for 7:08 p.m. ET. Boston will even the four-game series with a victory Sunday.

BOSTON RED SOX (46-39)

Jarren Duran, CF

Christian Vázquez, C

J.D. Martinez, DH

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Alex Verdugo, LF

Trevor Story, 2B

Franchy Cordero, 1B

Jackie Bradley Jr., RF

Bobby Dalbec, 3B

Nick Pivetta, RHP (8-6, 3.68 ERA)