Watch Chase Elliott Claim Thrilling Finish At NASCAR’s Quaker State 400

Elliott earned a win on his home track

by

Chase Elliott returned to his home track and claimed arguably the most thrilling victory of the season during the Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

The driver of the No. 9 Chevrolet Camaro for Hendrick Motorsports fended off a packed group at the finish line, including runner-up Ross Chastain and third-place finisher Austin Cindric.

You can check out the results here.

It marked the 16th career victory for Elliott, who won every stage in the race. He’s the only driver in the field with three wins this season.

Chastain played the villain yet again Sunday. Chastain came under fire from Austin Dillon after causing an early wreck and then caused Denny Hamlin to wreck later on.

