How Wideout Julio Jones Feels About Joining Tom Brady, Buccaneers

Julio Jones didn’t want to give all the details on conversations with Tom Brady before signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but the former All-Pro did portray his excitement to work with the quarterback.

Jones, who officially signed with the Buccaneers on what’s reported to be a $6 million base salary, spoke with reporters Wednesday as Tampa Bay got back on the football field for training camp.

The first mention of Brady, as one might expect, didn’t take long.

“That’s confidential,” Jones said with a smirk when asked about his conversations with Brady thus far, per the team. “No, I mean Tom’s a great guy, man. He’s who you want to be leading your ball club, who you want to play for. I’ll take it as far as that.”

Jones, though, didn’t exactly get his wish.

“You think he gave me a call? Did Tom call me? What’s his area code?” he responded. “Yeah, I talked to him. I talked with Tom several times. But we were just talking. It wasn’t really about coming to Tampa, we were just communicating. Feeling each other out, I guess. Probably was a tactic, but I don’t know. I’m here.

“Like I said, Tom is a humble guy, great energy. You know what you’re getting out of him,” he continued. “It’s kind of like, when I talk to him, it’s kind of like I’m talking to myself. Just with the leadership, with what we expect, things like that. We’re on the same page. But all in all, we talked a little bit, but I’m going to leave it at that.”