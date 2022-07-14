What Will Pavel Zacha Bring To Bruins? Don Sweeney Explains

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins traded for Pavel Zacha on Wednesday, adding a potential top-six forward in exchange for Erik Haula — who was on an expiring deal.

The 25-year-old will need a new contract, as he arrived as a restricted free agent, but the Bruins are already looking to lock him up for added years beyond 2022-23.

Boston general manager Don Sweeney answered questions following the opening day of free agency, explaining how the Bruins could deploy their new forward.

“I suppose a little of it depends on Patrice (Bergeron) and David (Krejci) both in that sense,” Sweeney told reporters Wednesday, as seen on NESN “He’s more than comfortable playing all three positions and being productive. And again, we can always move other people around. I think he sees himself as a center, and he’s excited to be joining the Boston Bruins. We’re excited to have him. Not really worried about the position, I think down the road he’s definably a center. I think that helps us if we’re able to find the term and agreement.”

In addition to the contract and fit, Sweeney spoke about what drew the Bruins to Zacha, and whether or not they believed he could improve as an offensive piece.

“Obviously, that’s what you hope for when you make a trade of this nature and a player that was drafted and has the skillset that he has,” Sweeny said. “He’s had opportunity in situations, playing with better players for periods of time — albeit in a younger environment. So, he’ll have a chance to hopefully play in a top-nine scenario with us and with March being out, a significant opportunity early on with power play and situational play that he can benefit from. But we do believe there’s more potential there, and that’s up to Pavel to take advantage of the opportunities he’s presented with.”

Zacha, 25, was drafted sixth overall by New Jersey in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft and has spent his entire career with the Devils. He finished the 2021-22 season with 15 goals and 21 assists, scoring a career-high 36 points.