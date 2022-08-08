Bruins Share Hype Video After Patrice Bergeron Commits To 19th Season

NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Bruins fans around the world breathed a sigh of relief Monday morning.

There was some uncertainty about Patrice Bergeron’s future with the Bruins — and the NHL as a whole — at the conclusion of Boston’s 2021-22 season. Bergeron’s contract was set to expire and both the Bruins and their captain were fairly mum on what was next for the five-time Frank J. Selke Trophy winner.

Clarity finally was received roughly two months before the Black and Gold enter the preseason. Bergeron has signed a one-year contract worth $2.5 million with the Bruins that will keep the 37-year-old in Boston for his 19th season with the organization.

Shortly after the Bruins broke the news, the club’s official social media accounts shared a hype video centered around the future Hall of Fame center.

Season 19: Coming Soon © pic.twitter.com/PyJihSgwZT — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) August 8, 2022

Bergeron now will be tasked with leading a Bruins team that faces a challenging road ahead in trying to return to the Stanley Cup Final. Boston currently is a +3500 bet at DraftKings Sportsbook to hoist hockey’s most coveted hardware next June.