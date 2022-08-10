Celtics’ Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart Conduct Offseason Workout Together

NESN Logo Sign In

Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart’s names have probably come up quite a bit more this offseason than they probably would have hoped.

Rumors have swirled recently around Brown being at the center of a Boston Celtics trade offer for NBA superstar Kevin Durant, while questions remain on whether Marcus Smart and Malcolm Brogdon can coexist on the floor in the upcoming season.

But even with how loud the outside noise has been around these two key players on the Celtics, Brown and Smart don’t appear to be getting distracted. They were together Tuesday morning in Los Angeles, putting in some work on the court, as seen in a video originally shared by Valuetainment host Adam Sosnick and later tweeted out by Barstool Sports’ Dan Greenberg.

Love and Trust pic.twitter.com/uPru0dmEsH — Dan Greenberg (@StoolGreenie) August 9, 2022

Brown and Smart take turns knocking down corner 3-pointers in the video, which certainly would be a great thing to see this season. The duo’s 3-point percentage wasn’t overly impressive last season with Brown shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc on seven attempts per game while Smart hit 33.1% of his attempts from deep.

If the Celtics can get past all of the offseason rumors, they are in a strong position to be one of, if not the best team in the Eastern Conference.