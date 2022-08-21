Dennis Rodman Plans Russia Trip To Seek Brittney Griner’s Release

NESN Logo Sign In

The NBA and WNBA worlds have voiced their strong support for Brittney Griner, during the Phoenix Mercury star’s detention in Russia. But she may have a surprising ally in her corner, as well.

NBA Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman plans on going to Russia to seek the release of Griner. The 31-year-old WNBA star was sentenced to nine years in prison on drug charges on Aug. 4 as the United States government continues negotiations for not only Griner’s release but other U.S. political prisoners.

“I got permission to go to Russia to help that girl,” Rodman told NBC News’ Jonathan Allen on Saturday at a restaurant in D.C. “I’m trying to go this week.”

The Joe Biden administration have offered a formal deal to Russia, in what was a form of rare communication between the U.S. and Russia. Despite the nine-year prison sentence, the negotiations around a prisoner swap could accelerate, according to some experts, which is why Griner pled guilty during her trial.

Whether Rodman would accelerate those negotiations even further is unknown. Of course, this would not be the first time the 61-year-old former NBA player was an informal diplomat for the U.S. Rodman has made numerous visits to North Korea over the decade and has been friendly toward its leader, Kim Jong-un.

Rodman played a sideline role, of sorts, during former U.S. President Donald Trump’s 2018 summit with Kim in Singapore and even credited himself for helping in the release of American Kenneth Bae from North Korea. Rodman also called Russian President Vladimir Putin “cool” after a 2014 trip to Moscow.

Rodman was in D.C. for Sneaker Con, and he expressed confidence in a potential meet-up with Putin.