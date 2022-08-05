Derek Jeter, Former Yankees Reflect On 2004 ALCS Loss To Red Sox

NESN Logo Sign In

Former New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter used his new ESPN docuseries “The Captain” to reflect on the infamous 3-0 lead the Boston Red Sox overcame in the 2004 American League Championship Series.

Jeter, alongside 2004 teammates Bernie Williams and Jorge Posada, briefly looked back on what’s now recongnized as arguably the greatest moment in Boston sports history — providing insight and reaction to how the three dealt with enduring the historic comeback, from the losing end.

ESPN tweeted a clip from the documentary episode on Thursday.

“It’s misery. Sick to my stomach,” Jeter said. “Got out of New York, went back home, Boston won the World Series. Manny Ramirez had a sign saying ‘Jeter is playing golf right now,’ during the parade. Someone had sent it to me. So yeah, that made me sick.”

Jeter, 10 years and six AL All-Star appearances into his big league career at the time, went 6-for-30 in the seven-game series with five RBIs and just one extra-base hit.

Williams, on the tail-end of his career that year, put together an impressive showing in the series, hitting .306 (11-for-36) with two home runs, three doubles, and 10 RBIs. Williams also didn’t strike out more than once in any of the seven games played.

“For all the success that we have had against the Red Sox, I think 2004 made up for all of it for them,” Williams said. “I mean, there’s no more embarrassing way of losing a series. I don’t think there’s anything in the world that can top that.”