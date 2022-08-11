Deshaun Watson To Get Start For Browns In First Preseason Game

NESN Logo Sign In

Even with a final ruling looming for Deshaun Watson on his suspension, the Cleveland Browns quarterback is scheduled to see game action very soon.

The Browns announced Wednesday that Watson is expected to start in Cleveland’s preseason opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday.

Watson is in the midst of an ongoing battle with the NFL. The 26-year-old signal caller was suspended for six games by independent judge Sue L. Robinson for violating the league’s personal conduct policy. The NFL currently seeks a longer suspension for the quarterback after Watson has been accused of sexual misconduct by 25 women, according to ESPN.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell even had strong words about wanting a harsher punishment for Watson, calling his actions “predatory behavior.”

Despite the negative spotlight cast upon Watson, it seems the Browns still want to see Watson, who they handed a lucrative and fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million contract after trading for him this offseason, on the field during the preseason. It’s unknown how long Watson will play and how his snaps will compare to that of Cleveland’s other backup quarterbacks in Jacoby Brissett, Joshua Dobbs and Josh Rosen.

Watson didn’t appear in a single contest — preseason or regular season — last year with the Texans. This will be Watson’s first appearance in a game since Jan. 3, 2021.