ESPN Goes This Route For Patriots In Early 2023 NFL Mock Draft

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots haven’t even played a single down of their 2022 regular season yet, but the future is always on the mind of NFL fans.

ESPN’s Jordan Reid released his early 2023 mock draft on Thursday and had the Patriots taking a familiar route with their first-round pick at No. 17 overall.

Reid believes for a second year in a row the Patriots will use a first-round selection to fortify their offensive line by drafting Ohio State offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr. In this past draft, New England used the 29th overall pick to draft Cole Strange, and the selection of Strange drew criticism with the Patriots having other needs, like at wide receiver and linebacker.

Johnson’s measurables are impressive and the versatility he possesses is something the Patriots always covet in draft picks.

“After playing out of position at guard last season, Johnson returns to his natural left tackle spot,” Reid wrote. “A highly touted five-star recruit upon arriving to Columbus, he must show scouts that he has a much better feel at tackle. At 6-foot-6 and 310 pounds, the junior blocker displays plenty of body control and the physicality necessary in spurts. With Isaiah Wynn scheduled to become a free agent after the season, offensive tackle could quickly become the top need for the Patriots.”

While Wynn might test the free-agent market after this year, he could not even be in a Patriots uniform for this season with him being rumored to be on the trade block. Drafting Johnson would give the Patriots a more long-term fit at the tackle spot due to Wynn’s uncertain future along with Trent Brown set to become a free agent in 2024.

Of course, this isn’t the direction New England could go in, as several months ago draft guru Todd McShay had the Patriots selecting a player on the opposite side of the ball.