Everyone Made Same Joke After Red Sox Traded For Tommy Pham

The Red Sox parted ways with one of their longest-tenured players Monday, but they also brought in a pair of newcomers.
After a Christian Vázquez trade to the Houston Astros left Boston with a void at catcher, the Red Sox quickly replenished their backstop depth by acquiring Reese McGuire from the Chicago White Sox. Chaim Bloom and company also bolstered the outfield in the form of Tommy Pham, who comes to Boston by way of the Cincinnati Reds.
Most sports fans probably are plenty familiar with Pham, but not because of what he’s done on the baseball field over the course of his eight-plus MLB seasons. The 34-year-old back in May was fined $5,000 and suspended three games for slapping Joc Pederson, an action Pham took as a result of a fantasy football dispute.
So when news broke that the Red Sox landed Pham, the same variety of jokes was all over Twitter.
