Everyone Made Same Joke After Red Sox Traded For Tommy Pham

The Red Sox parted ways with one of their longest-tenured players Monday, but they also brought in a pair of newcomers.

After a Christian Vázquez trade to the Houston Astros left Boston with a void at catcher, the Red Sox quickly replenished their backstop depth by acquiring Reese McGuire from the Chicago White Sox. Chaim Bloom and company also bolstered the outfield in the form of Tommy Pham, who comes to Boston by way of the Cincinnati Reds.

Most sports fans probably are plenty familiar with Pham, but not because of what he’s done on the baseball field over the course of his eight-plus MLB seasons. The 34-year-old back in May was fined $5,000 and suspended three games for slapping Joc Pederson, an action Pham took as a result of a fantasy football dispute.

So when news broke that the Red Sox landed Pham, the same variety of jokes was all over Twitter.

In a separate deal, the Red Sox are reportedly acquiring Tommy Pham. And with Fantasy Football season just around the corner, the timing couldn?t be better! — Sean McAdam (@Sean_McAdam) August 1, 2022

Now that Red Sox have Tommy Pham any fantasy football players in the clubhouse are standing up a little straighter. — Mike Lupica (@MikeLupica) August 1, 2022

Smart of the Red Sox to trade for Tommy Pham. With no playoffs to worry about, he?ll make sure all the fantasy football drafts happening in their clubhouse are done by the book. — Phillip Heilman (@phillip_heilman) August 1, 2022

Red Sox just needed someone to run the team fantasy football league — Cool Hand Dan (@Middaughsome) August 1, 2022

Who runs the Red Sox clubhouse fantasy football league? HEADS UP: That person needs to be VERY CLEAR on league rules. — TJ Killilea (@TJKillilea) August 1, 2022

