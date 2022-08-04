Former, Current Bruins Reunite For Tuukka Rask’s, Taylor Hall’s Weddings

NESN Logo Sign In

The offseason tends to be the time for professional athletes to spend more time with their family, and it appears the Boston Bruins had themselves an epic family reuinon.

Over July 29-31 weekend, retired goalie and current Bruins brand ambassador Tuukka Rask celebrated his marriage to Jasmiina Nikkila in Capri, Italy, and Boston winger Taylor Hall married Rachel Rush in Toronto.

According to NBC Sports Boston’s Rosa Braceras, Calgary Flames forward Milan Lucic, retired Bruins defenseman Kevan Miller, St. Louis Blues defenseman Torey Krug, retired Bruins forward Shawn Thornton and retired Bruins defenseman and current Bruins player development coordinator Adam McQuaid were at Rask’s wedding. Former Bruin and current Anaheim Ducks defenseman John Moore was also in attendance.

Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak were also at the wedding, and they showed off their dance moves with Lucic.

David Krecji, Patrice Bergeron and Charlie McAvoy were also at the wedding.

Lucic, Thornton, Bergeron, Krejci, McQuaid and Marchand were part of the 2010-11 Bruins team that won the Stanley Cup.