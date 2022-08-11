Julian Edelman Salutes James White After Patriots Running Back Retires

NESN Logo Sign In

A Patriots Super Bowl hero has decided to ride off into the sunset.

James White on Thursday announced his retirement after eight NFL seasons. The 30-year-old running back signed a two-year, $5 million contract with New England back in March, but his future on-field effectiveness long had been questioned after he suffered a significant hip injury in late September of last year.

In addition to being one of the Patriots’ most sure-handed players since 2015 — especially in the postseason — White became one of the most respected members of New England’s locker room. Another Patriots great of that mold, Julian Edelman, shouted out White on Instagram after the latter delivered his big news.

“My brother on and off the field,” Edelman captioned the Instagram Story. “Third and James White. Congrats on the career bubs. @sweetfeet”

White and Edelman won three championships together, including Super Bowl LI when the Florida native scored the game-winning touchdown in overtime against the Atlanta Falcons. Both franchise fan favorites figure to be locks for the Patriots Hall of Fame.