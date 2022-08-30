LIV Golf Boston Field: Cameron Smith Highlights Series’ New Additions

NESN Logo Sign In

Golf’s newest, most controversial series makes its maiden Massachusetts voyage this week when the LIV Golf Series heads to “Boston.”

The LIV Golf Invitational sets up shop this weekend at The International Golf Club in Bolton, Mass., which is actually closer to Worcester than it is to Boston, but that’s not really the point.

LIV on Tuesday finally released the 48-man field for the 54-hole no-cut event. The stop in Bolton will include the newest members of the LIV Golf Series, most notably long-rumored-to-join 2022 Open Championship winner Cam Smith, who’s currently the second-ranked player in the world. Other PGA Tour defectors joining him are Joaquin Niemann, Marc Leishman, Anirban Lahiri, Harold Varner III and Cameron Tringale.

It’s a field that certainly has its share of name recognition with 12 of the last 26 major winners teeing it up for LIV now that Smith is in the mix. Here’s a sampling of the best-known players who will be in the field.

Cam Smith

Phil Mickelson

Dustin Johnson

Bryson DeChambeau

Brooks Koepka

Patrick Reed

Sergio Garcia

Louis Oosthuizen

Paul Casey

For as good as the field looks on paper, among the myriad critiques of the LIV Golf Series is just what’s at stake. The winner earns $4 million, of course, and the team competition adds a little more cash to the checking accounts of the lavishly wealthy golfers.