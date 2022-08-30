Panthers Reportedly Cut Safety Who Injured Patriots Wide Receiver

NESN Logo Sign In

The player who sparked a massive brawl during Patriots-Panthers joint practices did not make it through Carolina’s final roster cuts.

Safety Kenny Robinson, whose hit on wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson earlier this month enraged the Patriots and left Wilkerson with a concussion, was released Tuesday, according to a report from The Athletic’s Joe Person.

Robinson was ejected from both Patriots-Panthers joint practices, first for fighting with Wilkerson (who also was thrown out) and then for celebrating his hit on the Patriots wideout, which occurred during a kickoff period.

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule didn’t rule out cutting Robinson after the defensive back’s second dismissal.

“Obviously, we sent Kenny off the field,” Rhule said after the teams’ second joint practice. “I didn’t really see the hit, but I did see him standing over the player — and that’s not how we want to practice, right? Things happen in football. There’s some good, clean hits. But we don’t stand over somebody and taunt them. (Injury) can affect their livelihood. So, we sent him off.”

Patriots players took offense to Robinson’s post-hit taunting.

“I don’t think we should ever celebrate when someone is down and clearly in a dire situation,” special teams captain Matthew Slater said at the time. “I personally take issue with that — any one of my teammates. And I don’t want us doing it on the flip side of that if somebody else is down with clear signs and symptoms of a significant injury. So that was my issue with it, and that’s why I responded strongly the way I did.”