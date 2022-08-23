Patrick Beverley Rips Kevin Durant After Nets Star Commits To Brooklyn

NESN Logo Sign In

The NBA offseason’s Kevin Durant saga reached an anticlimactic conclusion Tuesday.

After Durant requested a trade from Brooklyn at the end of June, basketball fans and media members alike spent nearly two months theorizing and reporting on what the next step might be for the superstar forward. But the guessing game ended via a statement made by the Nets, who revealed KD has rescinded his request and will move forward with the organization.

Although the Durant ordeal captivated the NBA community for extended time, Patrick Beverley was none too pleased with how it all went down. The outspoken guard made as much clear via Twitter on Tuesday.

“Yal can sit and don?t say nothing but that ain’t cool,” Beverley tweeted. “It’s dudes with families out here who haven’t got a job because of this KD shit. And to be on and off ain’t cool. Blessing Gang”

Durant himself responded to the tweet with “#BLAMEKD” to which Beverley replied, “Damn gang who said I was talking about u. I’m speaking of how it was done. Both sides need keep that private. But noted”

For what it’s worth, free agent guard Isaiah Thomas expressed a similar sentiment after the Nets released their Durant statement, albeit in a far more light-hearted fashion. Thomas is hoping KD’s removal from the trade block means players on the open market now will have an opportunity to sign the dotted line.