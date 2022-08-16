On Day Offense Plays Well, Patriots Defense Steals Show Against Panthers

FOXBORO, Mass. — It finally might be time to give the Patriots defense its due.
New England’s defense has played well virtually all of training camp, but with a couple of caveats. Has the unit’s strong performance been a product of playing against a struggling offense? How much really could be gleaned from a stretch of practices that lacked pads and intensity?
While we don’t yet have final answers to those questions, there’s no denying that the Patriots defense stole the show in Tuesday’s joint practice with the Carolina Panthers. And that was no small feat on a day that saw an encouraging showing from New England’s offense and multiple heated fights.
The front seven was especially impressive. Outside of a few explosive plays from Christian McCaffrey (no shame in that), the Patriots’ defensive line and linebacking corps made life miserable for Panthers quarterbacks and running backs.
Matthew Judon and Deatrich Wise both registered a pair of sacks, with Christian Barmore and Daniel Ekuale each getting one as well. Even defensive backs Justin Bethel and Kyle Dugger got in on the fun.
“Yeah, on our field, I know we was dominating the whole time,” Wise said after practice. “We did a great job of just applying pressure and keeping on. Our DBs were very active in the background; our D-line was active up front, not allowing a lot of yards to get around us or through us. So, we did an awesome job of just coming together as one today. And that’s awesome.”
When asked to clarify whether he thought the defense “dominated,” Wise added: “Yes, very.”
Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield, looking to win the starting job from Sam Darnold, largely struggled behind a bewildered offensive line. He completed a long touchdown to star wideout D.J. Moore with Jonathan Jones in coverage, but such moments were few and far between.
“Haven’t really watched film. But, I just know our D-line did a great job of applying pressure to him, making him throw the ball before he wanted to,” Wise said of the job the Patriots defense did on Mayfield. “He had a few plays where he got completions, but, for the most part, we was in his face the whole time.”
New England’s secondary was equally eye-opening.
Jalen Mills again was excellent, recording three pass breakups — including one in the end zone — while providing sticky coverage on Moore and Robbie Anderson throughout the morning. Second-year corner Shaun Wade also showed out, registering multiple pass breakups and one interception (partly thanks to a tipped ball from defensive lineman LaBryan Ray). He also was flagged for a questionable defensive pass interference in the end zone. And then there’s rookie corner Marcus Jones, who was active early and often and looked like he belonged. He continues to look like he’ll have a big role this season.
The defense’s finest sequence of the practice came on the heels of one of its worst plays. During a hurry-up period near the end of practice, Ja’Whaun Bentley got burned in the red zone by McCaffrey, who caught a pass from Darnold and scampered into the end zone. However, the Panthers, wanting to work on situational offense, decided to put the ball near the goal line. Here’s what followed:
— Sack by wise
— Pass breakup by Mills (intended for Moore)
— Incompletion to Moore (Mills and Myles Bryant in coverage)
It was good stuff, and the Patriots defense let the Panthers know it afterward.
Ultimately, Tuesday’s performance won’t mean much if the Patriots get pushed around Wednesday. But it’s starting to look more and more like New England’s defense is better than many thought entering camp.
“It’s a really good thing to see us come out here and do our thing,” Wise said. “But the most important thing for us is to keep building what we did today. So, we did a great job today.
“The goal is, for tomorrow: Come back and do it again.”
