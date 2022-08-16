On Day Offense Plays Well, Patriots Defense Steals Show Against Panthers

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — It finally might be time to give the Patriots defense its due.

New England’s defense has played well virtually all of training camp, but with a couple of caveats. Has the unit’s strong performance been a product of playing against a struggling offense? How much really could be gleaned from a stretch of practices that lacked pads and intensity?

While we don’t yet have final answers to those questions, there’s no denying that the Patriots defense stole the show in Tuesday’s joint practice with the Carolina Panthers. And that was no small feat on a day that saw an encouraging showing from New England’s offense and multiple heated fights.

The front seven was especially impressive. Outside of a few explosive plays from Christian McCaffrey (no shame in that), the Patriots’ defensive line and linebacking corps made life miserable for Panthers quarterbacks and running backs.

Matthew Judon and Deatrich Wise both registered a pair of sacks, with Christian Barmore and Daniel Ekuale each getting one as well. Even defensive backs Justin Bethel and Kyle Dugger got in on the fun.

“Yeah, on our field, I know we was dominating the whole time,” Wise said after practice. “We did a great job of just applying pressure and keeping on. Our DBs were very active in the background; our D-line was active up front, not allowing a lot of yards to get around us or through us. So, we did an awesome job of just coming together as one today. And that’s awesome.”

When asked to clarify whether he thought the defense “dominated,” Wise added: “Yes, very.”