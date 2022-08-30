Patriots’ Devin McCourty Ribs Brother, Jason McCourty, For NFL Network Gig

NESN Logo Sign In

For the first time in what surely feels like forever, the McCourty brothers are not mirroring each other as Devin McCourty continues to play for the New England Patriots and Jason McCourty works in the media after retiring this offseason.

Jason McCourty has started his post-playing career at NFL Network while working with the crew of “Good Morning Football.” He officially was added to the network in July before making his debut on the show July 25.

Following a month in the new gig, his twin brother, Devin, couldn’t help but offer some critiques. And for Patriots fans who know how the two brothers are with one another, the feedback shouldn’t serve as any surprise.

“He’s OK. Not me, but I think they did a good job taking best available,” Devin McCourty said with a smirk, per NBC10’s Joe Kayata. “Kind of like what you do in the draft sometimes when you missed out on the guy you want. When I signed back in March, I kind of put the writing on the wall that I wasn’t doing that.

“I thought he’s done a good job of filling a seat that he might not have for long,” Devin McCourty added. “But he’s executed at a pretty high level to be a rookie.”

Jason retired after 13 seasons in the league, three of which were spent with the Patriots while winning a Super Bowl with his brother. Devin, a Patriots captain and veteran safety, enters his 12th season in the NFL at the age of 35.