Former Patriots Super Bowl Champ Announces Retirement From NFL

For Jason McCourty, he’s calling it an end to his football career.

The longtime defensive back, who spent three seasons with the New England Patriots and won a Super Bowl title with the franchise, announced his retirement from the NFL on Friday with a lengthy Instagram video.

“These past 13 seasons have been one hell of a journey,” McCourty said. “As I reflect and look back at my career, I have far surpassed any and every expectation I set forth for myself back in 2009. And that’s what I’m most proud of when I look back on my career.”

McCourty, a sixth-round draft pick of the 2009 NFL Draft, thanked in the video the four organizations — Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns, Miami Dolphins and Patriots — that he played for in his career.

McCourty made his way to New England via trade in 2018, teaming up in the secondary with his twin brother, Devin. Jason McCourty made sure to give a special shutout to the Patriots safety, who is getting set for his 14th season with the franchise.

“We’ve been through it all, from wombmates, to college roommates, to NFL teammates, to winning a Super Bowl,” McCourty said. “We’ve been through everything professionally together and we’ve always been there for one another personally. I will always appreciate you.”