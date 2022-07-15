Former Patriots Super Bowl Champ Announces Retirement From NFL

For Jason McCourty, he’s calling it an end to his football career.
The longtime defensive back, who spent three seasons with the New England Patriots and won a Super Bowl title with the franchise, announced his retirement from the NFL on Friday with a lengthy Instagram video.
“These past 13 seasons have been one hell of a journey,” McCourty said. “As I reflect and look back at my career, I have far surpassed any and every expectation I set forth for myself back in 2009. And that’s what I’m most proud of when I look back on my career.”
McCourty, a sixth-round draft pick of the 2009 NFL Draft, thanked in the video the four organizations — Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns, Miami Dolphins and Patriots — that he played for in his career.
McCourty made his way to New England via trade in 2018, teaming up in the secondary with his twin brother, Devin. Jason McCourty made sure to give a special shutout to the Patriots safety, who is getting set for his 14th season with the franchise.
“We’ve been through it all, from wombmates, to college roommates, to NFL teammates, to winning a Super Bowl,” McCourty said. “We’ve been through everything professionally together and we’ve always been there for one another personally. I will always appreciate you.”
In three seasons with the Patriots from 2018-20, McCourty recorded 152 tackles, 19 pass break-ups and two interceptions.
During his time in New England, McCourty is most known for the stellar, heads-up defensive play he made in the Patriots Super Bowl LIII victory over the Los Angeles Rams. McCourty raced back to the end zone and knocked a pass from Jared Goff out of the hands of Brandin Cooks to prevent a touchdown. McCourty helped the Patriots limit the Rams to a mere three points in the game.
McCourty became the second player who had ties to the Patriots to announce his retirement from professional football this week.
As for what’s next for McCourty? He didn’t reveal any plans in his video, but it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him jump into the media world, which he did early this summer and had some eye-opening comments on Mac Jones’ development.