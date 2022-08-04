Patriots Training Camp Observations: Everything We Saw On Day 8

Patriots ball-carriers repeatedly were stuffed at the line, with New England’s defensive linemen often overwhelming their offensive counterparts.

Davon Godchaux, who signed a two-year contract extension earlier in camp, was especially disruptive, snuffing out two handoffs to Ty Montgomery. Linebacker Cameron McGrone also flashed on the scout team with two stuffs against Kevin Harris, including one full-blown tackle.

The Patriots are overhauling their run game this season, abandoning the fullback position and implementing more zone-blocking concepts. That transition has not been particularly smooth thus far.

— Smith and wide receiver Jakobi Meyers were Jones’ top targets in team drills. They combined for 10 of the QB’s 18 completions, with each hauling in five.

— Running back Rhamondre Stevenson upped his participation level after spending most of Wednesday’s practice on the rehab field, but the Patriots held him out of team drills. That resulted in much more first-team opportunities for Taylor, who’s mostly worked with Zappe’s group since the start of camp.

Taylor caught his first three targets from Jones before dropping one in the flat on the final play of practice.

— In another notable backfield development, rookie Pierre Strong was a full participant for the first time this summer. The speedy South Dakota State product rotated with Harris on the second team during 11-on-11s, logging one carry.

With White’s recovery from hip surgery potentially stretching into the season, Stong has been viewed as a candidate to take on some of the veteran’s third-down back responsibilities. His delayed start to camp didn’t help, but we’ll see if he can make up some ground now as the Patriots prepare for next Thursday’s preseason opener against the New York Giants.

— Josh Uche turned in a couple of impressive reps in lineman 1-on-1s and also helped force the “sack” Jones took in team drills.

Guard Mike Onwenu also had a strong 1-on-1 rep against Christian Barmore, who’s been a menace in those drills this week. Kody Russey did well against Godchaux in another; David Andrews stonewalled Daniel Ekuale; and Isaiah Wynn and Justin Herron both shut down edge rushes from Ronnie Perkins.