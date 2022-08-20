Trent Brown’s Night Off From Patriots-Panthers Game Not Linked To Injury

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots managed to even their preseason record at 1-1 with Friday’s win over the Carolina Panthers from Gillette Stadium.

However, the health status of offensive lineman Trent Brown came into question with the seven-year veteran inactive for the game, which saw a plethora of Patriots starters take the field for their first in-game action prior to the regular season.

As reported by Karen Guregian of The Boston Herald, Brown’s absence was not due to injury. Instead, the Patriots granted him a night off.

Per source, Patriots tackle Trent Brown isn?t injured. He was given the night off. — Karen Guregian (@kguregian) August 20, 2022

The 29-year-old suited up but did not take the field during the Patriots’ preseason-opening loss against the Giants — like all New England starters.

Last season Brown made nine starts in nine games for the Patriots in his second go-around with New England — seven games short of his 2018 Super Bowl campaign as a Patriot in which notched 16. Playing a full season is a feat he’s yet to reach since, and he’s only do so twice in his NFL career.

