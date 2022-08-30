Red Sox CEO Admits ‘It’s On Us’ To Own Criticism Of Way Season Has Unfolded

NESN Logo Sign In

Before the 2022 Major League Baseball season started, many thought the Red Sox — specifically the offense — would be a threat. Or at least more of a threat than it has been.

But that hasn’t been the case.

Xander Bogaerts has been dealing with an injury since May, J.D. Martinez hasn’t been the home run hitter he’s been in the past and Trevor Story, who Boston signed in the offseason, missed a month with a hairline fracture in his wrist.

The offense has been so stagnant that when Story returned to the lineup he still was second on the Red Sox in home runs and RBIs.

It’s not just the offense, though. The bullpen has struggled mightily and even the starters have struggled to find a groove at times. Then there’s the injury bug that never left Boston alone this season between Chris Sale, Nate Eovaldi, Rich Hill, Rafael Devers, Tanner Houck among many others spending time on the injured list. The defense also has been tough to watch with struggles at first base and two mental errors in Monday’s loss to the Minnesota Twins.

To say this season has not unfolded the way the Red Sox would have liked is an understatement. They’re eight games back of an American League wild-card spot and now have decisions to make about who they will recall for September call-ups.

But with a month-plus remaining on the 2022 schedule, Red Sox CEO Sam Kennedy knows he, and the rest of the front office, need to own the criticism thrown their way.