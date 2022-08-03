Red Sox Notes: Rafael Devers Returns In Big Way Vs. Astros

NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Red Sox star third baseman Rafael Devers presented his case Tuesday as to why he didn’t need a rehab assignment after a short stint on the injured list.

Devers’ argument sure was convincing in his first game back.

Devers drove in both runs in Boston’s 2-1 win over the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, including smacking a towering solo shot. The contributions from Devers were certainly impactful and ended up making a vital difference in helping the Red Sox come out on top.

“The timing never went away,” Devers told NESN’s Tom Caron through a translator, as seen on the network’s postgame coverage. “I just kept hitting batting practice when I was injured, and saw that the timing never went away. So, I’m happy to be here.”

While Boston’s offense had a tough time getting rolling against Houston starter Cristian Javier, Devers didn’t have the same difficulty. He laced an RBI double into the right field corner in the bottom of the fourth inning that scored Tommy Pham and tied up the game.

Then in the sixth inning, Devers took Javier deep with a bomb over the wall in left field to break a 1-1 deadlock. Devers was just as glad as the Red Sox were to have the slugger back in the middle of the order.

“I feel happy to be back and help the team win,” Devers said through a translator. “That’s what I’m trying to do. Trying to stay healthy and trying to help the team win on the field. So, I’m happy for tonight.”