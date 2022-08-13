Red Sox Prospect Acquired In Christian Vázquez Trade Impresses Again

NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Red Sox prospect infielder Enmanuel Valdez put on yet another show in Triple-A with the Worcester WooSox, this time responsible for nearly half the offense’s run production en route to a 14-5 victory on Friday.

The 23-year-old finished his night going 4-for-6 with two home runs and six RBIs in Worcester’s game against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders — following up a previous impressive display in which he also hit two homers while totaling six RBIs.

The WooSox lineup hit a season-high five homers with designated hitter Abraham Almonte (2-for-4) also going deep twice and Triston Cassas (3-for-4) once along with a double.

Val-dez he do it?!

4-4 with 2 HRs and 6 RBI… in 6 innings!! pic.twitter.com/mhIf4IfXVj — Worcester Red Sox (@WooSox) August 13, 2022

This season, in 52 games played at the Triple-A level, Valdez has totaled 14 blasts. However, when including his 44 games to start his 2022 season, the former international free agent has hit 25 homers alongside 89 RBIs.

Valdez, along with Portland Sea Dogs right fielder Wilyer Abreu, were both acquired from the Houston Astros in exchange for former Red Sox catcher Christian Vázquez.

It’s only taken five games in Worcester, however, Valdez has managed to leave quite the impression at the plate.