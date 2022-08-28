Red Sox Prospect Triston Casas Continues Tear With Opposite-Field Blast

NESN Logo Sign In

Highly-ranked Red Sox prospect Triston Casas has been on a tear throughout the month of August, and that continued Sunday with the first baseman hitting his 10th home run on the season.

Casas, playing in Triple-A Worcester after missing two months due to an ankle injury, hit an opposite-field home run against the Syracuse Mets. He now has 10 home runs in 68 games for the WooSox.

Can confirm: Triston Casas is good. pic.twitter.com/u3Ga3ypWMb — Worcester Red Sox (@WooSox) August 28, 2022

Casas entered Sunday with a .321 batting average and .966 OPS during the month of August. He now has double-digit RBIs over 23 games including a walk-off hit Aug. 17.

While Red Sox fans have been paying close attention to Casas considering Boston’s standing in the American League playoff picture, both chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom and manager Alex Cora have expressed patience as it pertains to the 22-year-old.

But Casas’ current run in Triple-A likely is making it tougher on the major league club.