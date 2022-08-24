Red Sox Reinstate Brayan Bello To Roster, Option Josh Winckowski To Triple-A

NESN Logo Sign In

The Red Sox made some moves official ahead of Wednesday’s game.

Boston announced it reinstated Brayan Bello to the active roster. The right-hander will start for the Red Sox against the Toronto Blue Jays, which manager Alex Cora confirmed Tuesday after their 9-3 loss at Fenway Park.

Bello pitched well out of a long reliever role and began to find his groove before he hit the injured list Aug. 4.

To make room for Bello on the roster Boston optioned Josh Winckowski to Triple-A Worcester. This comes as no surprise considering how badly he struggled Tuesday giving up six earned runs over 2 2/3 innings and admitted to not being able to control when he gets himself into a tough situation.

Bello will look to help the Red Sox get back on track Wednesday night when they continue their series against the Blue Jays. First pitch from Fenway Park is set for 7:10 p.m. ET