CT Sun Coach Curt Miller Reflects On Game 2 Loss, Facing Elimination

The Connecticut Sun fell short to the Dallas Wings in the second game of the first round series, 89-79, and will face elimination Wednesday.

The Sun did not play their best Sunday and now have to go on the road to secure the necessary win to advance to the semifinals. The winner of Wednesday’s game will face the No. 2 seed Chicago Sky or the No. 7 seed New York Liberty in the next round of the playoffs.

Sun head coach Curt Miller reflected on his team’s playoff performance as well as Dallas’ in a postgame press conference.

“This is why you play series. This is why the coaches are excited about this type of format. As we know, winning and losing in this league is razor thin,” Miller said, per team provided audio. “You see the results around this league that teams can win and then lose and then lose and win. That’s how much parity there is in this league.”

The Sun and teams across the league have made what Miller is talking about evident all season long. A number of regular season series had this happen, and it’s carrying into the playoffs. In one game a team would defeat the other team by a lot and then the opposite would happen the next time the two faced each other.

“As I stated going into this series, Dallas reminds me a lot of Chicago from last year. They’re a .500 team that frankly has better than .500 talent. One reason or another they got hot late in the year. One reason or another they were only .500,” Miller continued. “But that is an elite, talented team that has top-four talent in this league. We knew this was going to be a very difficult series, and we’re right to an elimination game. Not at all a surprise to people that really understand how much talent they have.”

Dallas has proved they are a much better team than their record shows, and it shined through again in Sunday’s matchup.