Ty Montgomery Wasn’t Patriots’ Only Notable Injury Vs. Raiders

Running back Ty Montgomery suffered what appeared to be a serious ankle injury during Friday night’s New England Patriots’ preseason finale.

One play later, another important Patriot left the field, as friendly fire from right guard Mike Onwenu landed wide receiver Jakobi Meyers in the sideline medical tent.

The 350-pound Onwenu landed on Meyers during a 5-yard carry by Rhamondre Stevenson. The wideout exited the Patriots’ 23-6 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders and did not return. The rest of New England’s offensive starters played two additional series before being relieved by backups.

Jakobi Meyers didn?t return to last night?s game after getting rolled up on by Mike Onwenu here. Spent time in the medical tent, per the game broadcast. Something to monitor. pic.twitter.com/2bB0bOj7Tt — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) August 27, 2022

The nature and severity of Meyers’ injury weren’t clear as of Saturday morning. The WBZ-TV game broadcast reported he was riding a stationary bike on the Patriots’ sideline after emerging from the medical tent, suggesting his ensuing absence might have been precautionary.

Any injury that sidelines Meyers would be a major blow to New England’s offense, as he’s been the team’s No. 1 receiver throughout training camp. Meyers saw more targets and caught more passes from Mac Jones this summer than any other Patriot, serving as an important security blanket for the second-year quarterback.

“He’s been one of my close friends since I’ve gotten here, and I trust him,” Jones said this week. “We see the game the same way, sometimes without even talking about it. … He’s just a tough, smart football player. I’ll take him on my team — forever, hopefully.”