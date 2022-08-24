Watch Franchy Cordero’s Two-Run Blast To Give Red Sox Early Lead

Franchy Cordero is on a hot streak for the Boston Red Sox.
Just three days after hitting a game-tying blast in Williamsport at the Little League Classic, Cordero launched a two-run home run into the Green Monster seats to give the Red Sox an early lead over the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday.
Cordero hasn’t exactly been Tony Gwynn since returning to Boston, but his small power surge has been nice to see, with the 27-year-old being well known for the power he possesses.
Perhaps he’s riding his streak from Triple-A Worcester, where he mashed ? going 6-for-9 from the plate in his final two games with Worcester with three home runs and nine RBIs.