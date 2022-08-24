Watch Franchy Cordero’s Two-Run Blast To Give Red Sox Early Lead

NESN Logo Sign In

Franchy Cordero is on a hot streak for the Boston Red Sox.

Just three days after hitting a game-tying blast in Williamsport at the Little League Classic, Cordero launched a two-run home run into the Green Monster seats to give the Red Sox an early lead over the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday.

Franchy here to get things started. pic.twitter.com/wQTThvRtiQ — Red Sox (@RedSox) August 24, 2022

Cordero hasn’t exactly been Tony Gwynn since returning to Boston, but his small power surge has been nice to see, with the 27-year-old being well known for the power he possesses.

Perhaps he’s riding his streak from Triple-A Worcester, where he mashed ? going 6-for-9 from the plate in his final two games with Worcester with three home runs and nine RBIs.