Will Jets Consider Jimmy Garoppolo Trade After Zach Wilson’s Surgery?

The Jets are set to enter the 2022 NFL season with a less-than-ideal quarterback situation.

Franchise signal-caller Zach Wilson sustained a knee injury in New York’s preseason opener and underwent surgery Tuesday to address the matter. The procedure reportedly went as well as the Jets could have hoped, but Wilson still is expected to be sidelined for at least a month. A longer absence probably is on the table, as New York would be wise to proceed with the utmost caution with the 23-year-old.

Of course, there’s a viable QB option readily available for the Jets if they feel so inclined. Jimmy Garoppolo has been on the trade block for quite a while now, and he’s plenty familiar with Robert Saleh dating back to their three-plus seasons together with the San Francisco 49ers. But according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, Jimmy G probably isn’t bound for the Meadowlands.

“With Jimmy Garoppolo available from the #49ers, the #Jets don?t appear intent on making a move,” Rapoport tweeted after Wilson’s surgery. “They have confidence in Joe Flacco in the likely scenario where he starts until Zach Wilson is 100% ready.”

At this point, it doesn’t seem like any team will make a trade for Garoppolo over the next couple of weeks. The reported “most likely” scenario for the veteran quarterback’s departure from San Francisco is via release.