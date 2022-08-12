Xander Bogaerts Makes History In Red Sox Win Vs. Orioles

NESN Logo Sign In

History was made at Fenway Park on Thursday night. And no, we’re not talking about the Red Sox’s first series win against an American League East opponent.

Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts recorded his 300th career double in the first inning of Boston’s 4-3 win over the Baltimore Orioles, becoming the fourth shortstop to hit 300 doubles and 150 home runs within his first 10 seasons, according to ESPN Stats and Info.

He joined Nomar Garciaparra, Hanley Ramírez and Miguel Tejada to reach the milestone by playing at least 90% of their games at shortstop, and joined Alex Rodriguez and Carl Yastrzemski as the only players in major league history to accomplish the feat before 30 years old.

Bogaerts addressed the accomplishment following the game.

“Honestly, I wasn’t aware it was my 300th double. I wasn’t aware, I saw some other stuff,” Bogaerts told reporters, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. ” … It’s a great list. It’s a great list, man. It’s something to be proud of. Every day I walk on to the field — I’ve worked hard, I’ve listened a lot. I’m always willing to learn.

“Obviously, I have a great family that’s always supporting me, and a great group of guys always here having my back at all times. It’s a pretty nice list, bro.”

Though team success always comes first for Bogaerts, the individual achievement is something he can build on moving forward. The 29-year-old went 2-for-3 on Thursday and has batted .320 over the past week with a pair of doubles. If Boston wants to compete for a wild card spot, continued success from Bogaerts will be paramount.