All For Nothing: LSU, Florida State Finish Leaves Fans Stunned

College football is back, folks.

Tasked with putting a cap on a tremendous Week 1 slate, the LSU Tigers and Florida State Seminoles had what may end up being the game of the year in college football.

Down 14 points with less than five minutes remaining, the Tigers put together a 15-play, 75-yard touchdown drive to cut the Seminole lead to 24-17. Brian Kelly’s defense forced a three-and-out on the next Seminole possession, but LSU returner Malik Nabers muffed the ensuing punt to essentially hand the game away to Florida State — or so everyone thought.

Knocking on the goal-line’s door, Florida State fumbled and handed the ball right back to LSU on its own one-yard line.

FSU FUMBLES AT THE GOAL LINE!



LSU GETS THE BALL BACK DOWN 24-17 IN THE FINAL MINUTE. pic.twitter.com/IjhtX9tpym — ESPN (@espn) September 5, 2022

With just 1:05 remaining, LSU drove 97 yards to set themselves up at the Florida State goal line with just 0:01 remaining. LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels dropped back and delivered a strike to tie the game and send it to overtime. Wait, what’s that? They have to make the extra point? Well, obviously they’re going to do that.

Wrong.