Rising Red Sox Prospect Makes Top 100 MLB Pipeline Rankings

Sunday was a big day for Red Sox prospects, and it continued at the Double-A level.

No. 2 prospect Triston Casas made his much-anticipated debut for Boston, where he drew praise from fans and teammates. No. 2 pitching prospect Bryan Mata earned his first win in his second start for Triple-A Worcester.

Portland Sea Dogs outfielder Ceddanne Rafaela has risen from the High-A ranks all way to Double-A Portland this season. The 21-year-old has impressed with his bat and on with his glove, with an impressive portfolio of web gems in the month of August.

For those efforts, the Red Sox No. 4 prospect has earned himself a spot on MLB Pipeline’s top 100 rankings at the No. 100 spot as San Diego Padres prospect Luis Campusano leaves the list.

The accolade comes on the day Rafaela hit a home run and triple for the Sea Dogs in their 5-0 win over the New Hampshire Fisher Cats.

The Red Sox have a slew of impressive prospects in their farm system, and Sunday was a showcase of what could be the future of the franchise.