Rising Red Sox Prospect Makes Top 100 MLB Pipeline Rankings

Rafaela impressed in August with his defensive highlights

by

2 hours ago

Sunday was a big day for Red Sox prospects, and it continued at the Double-A level.

No. 2 prospect Triston Casas made his much-anticipated debut for Boston, where he drew praise from fans and teammates. No. 2 pitching prospect Bryan Mata earned his first win in his second start for Triple-A Worcester.

Portland Sea Dogs outfielder Ceddanne Rafaela has risen from the High-A ranks all way to Double-A Portland this season. The 21-year-old has impressed with his bat and on with his glove, with an impressive portfolio of web gems in the month of August.

For those efforts, the Red Sox No. 4 prospect has earned himself a spot on MLB Pipeline’s top 100 rankings at the No. 100 spot as San Diego Padres prospect Luis Campusano leaves the list.

The accolade comes on the day Rafaela hit a home run and triple for the Sea Dogs in their 5-0 win over the New Hampshire Fisher Cats.

The Red Sox have a slew of impressive prospects in their farm system, and Sunday was a showcase of what could be the future of the franchise.

More Red Sox:

Rising Red Sox Prospect Makes Top 100 MLB Pipeline Rankings
NESN 360 cta
Dustin Johnson
Previous Article

Dustin Johnson Sinks Unreal Putt For Eagle, Wins LIV Boston Event
Florida State, LSU
Next Article

All For Nothing: LSU, Florida State Finish Leaves Fans Stunned

Picked For You

Related