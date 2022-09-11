Tom Brady Rumors: Bucs QB Plans To Retire After This Season

NESN Logo Sign In

The first NFL Sunday of the 2022 season was ushered in by Tom Brady retirement reports — because why wouldn’t it be?

The legendary quarterback plans to hang up his cleats — for real this time — after this season, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. Brady, of course, retired during the offseason before retiring 40 days later.

He is entering his third season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“The 45-year-old is heading into what is expected to be his final season in the NFL, according to sources with knowledge of his thinking,” Rapoport wrote Sunday morning. “He has never said it publicly, but multiple parties involved acknowledge that after last year’s retirement then unretirement, the end is coming. That is the understanding, that this is the final year.”

However, Rapoport left a seed of doubt later in his report.

“As for Brady retiring, one source close to him cautioned that emotions are fluid and decisions could always come down to who is holding a trophy at the end of the season or feelings based around whether or not that person is Brady,” Rapoport wrote. “That is conceivable. More likely, however, is that Brady will finish this year, then head to FOX Sports, where a 10-year, $375 million announcer/ambassador deal awaits.”

Brady and the Bucs will open their season Sunday night against the Dallas Cowboys.