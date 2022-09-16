Damien Harris Not Sugarcoating Patriots’ Offensive Struggles

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — After Thursday’s Patriots practice, Damien Harris was asked how confident New England’s offense feels heading into Sunday’s Week 2 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The running back paused for four seconds, considering his answer, and then gave a telling response.

“Um,” Harris said. “I feel like we know that we’re not where we’re going to be. And I think the confidence is that we’re going to get there at some point.”

Harris acknowledged what’s been obvious to observers since the start of training camp: The Patriots’ offense has yet to click in the post-Josh McDaniels era. Their first-team O sputtered throughout the summer as the team introduced a new coaching setup and scheme changes aimed at “streamlining” the offense and allowing players to play “faster.” And while Week 1 offered improvements in some areas, New England still mustered just one scoring drive and turned the ball over three times in an ugly 20-7 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

The preseason and regular season aren’t especially comparable, but across two exhibition appearances and last Sunday’s season opener, the Patriots’ top offense has run 15 total drives and produced points on just three of them (two touchdowns, one field goal). They were one of just four teams not to crack double digits on the NFL’s opening weekend.

The Patriots also didn’t feature some of the more prominent offensive alterations we saw this summer, largely scrapping the outside-zone running game and its play-action passing offshoots against the Dolphins. Whether head coach Bill Belichick plans to introduce those elements in future weeks or ditched them because they were ineffective during the preseason remains to be seen.

New England’s offense was no juggernaut last season, but it ranked fifth in points per game, ninth in Football Outsiders’ DVOA and 10th in expected points added per play under the direction of rookie quarterback Mac Jones. Its ground game — led by Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson — was especially effective, ranking eighth in yards per game and seventh in both DVOA and EPA/play.