Kyrie Irving Goes All-In On Conspiracy Theories, Shares Alex Jones Video

Kyrie Irving is back to his conspiracy theory ways.

The Brooklyn Nets guard has had his fair share of, we’ll say interesting, opinions on topics from the COVID-19 vaccine to the earth being flat. But Thursday may be his most outrageous yet.

Irving reposted a video to his Instagram of a 2002 Alex Jones video of him spewing nonsense of a “tyrannical organization.”

“Yes there have been corrupt empires. Yes they manipulate. Yes there are secret societies. Yes there have been oligarchies throughout history. There is a tyrannical organization calling itself the New World Order,” Jones says in the video, as transcribed by the Daily Beast. “by releasing diseases and viruses and plagues upon us, we then basically get shoved into their system.”

Irving long has admitted to being a conspiracy theorist. But there’s a big difference between believing Avril Lavgine is dead and reposting a 20-year-old video from someone who not only has spread incredible misinformation on a number of topics but is on trial after being sued by parents of the 2012 Sandy Hook shooting.

Jones screamed from the mountaintops that Sandy Hook — which claimed the lives of 26 people, including 20 children– was staged by the government and made sure to instill fear into people that the government was going to take away guns. So that’s the kind of person Irving is posting to his social media to his 17.2 million followers.

Irving’s post isn’t all that surprising. The content might be shocking, but surprising? Not a chance given what we know about Irving and things he has said in the past.