Gunner Olszewski Commits Huge Turnover After Calling Out Patriots

NESN Logo Sign In

PITTSBURGH — Gunner Olszewski talked the talk this week, but he didn’t walk the walk against his old team.

Olszewski left the Patriots during the offseason to sign a free agent contract with the Steelers. Ahead of Sunday’s game between New England and Pittsburgh, Olszewski spoke openly about wanting to stick it to his former employer.

“Anytime you play the ex, you want to show out,” Olszewski said, via Steelers.com. “Any time I get the ball, I want to do something with it. Playing the old team, the team that didn’t want you, sure I want to go out there and show what I can do.”

Well, Olszewski did get the ball at Acrisure Stadium, but his first attempt at punt return resulted in disaster. With the Steelers trailing 10-6 in the third quarter, Olszewski muffed a Jake Bailey punt that wound up being recovered by Patriots special teamer Brenden Schooler.

New England went on to score a touchdown and take a 17-6 lead.

That said, Olszewski responded on Pittsburgh’s next drive with an 18-yard run. The Steelers later scored a touchdown and convert a two-point try.