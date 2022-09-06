How Much Can Patriots Rely On Past Success Against Tyreek Hill?

NESN Logo Sign In

Given their struggles on offense, the Patriots might need to hold the Dolphins to under 25 points for a chance at winning Sunday’s season opener in Miami.

In order to do that, New England’s defense must contain superstar receiver Tyreek Hill, who joined the Dolphins via an offseason trade with the Kansas City Chiefs. History suggests the Patriots are more than capable of slowing down Hill. In fact, few, if any, NFL teams have done a better job defending the ultra-fast wideout.

But will any of that matter Sunday afternoon when Hill plays his first game for first-time head coach and offensive whiz-kid Mike McDaniel?

First, let’s look at how Hill did against New England when he was with Kansas City, playing for Andy Reid and catching passes from Patrick Mahomes.

His first game against the Patriots also was a season opener: a blowout victory for the Chiefs at Gillette Stadium in 2017. Hill caught eight passes for 133 yards and one touchdown, though it’s worth noting that Alex Smith was at quarterback for the Chiefs with then-rookie Mahomes holding a clipboard on the sideline. (Fun fact: Mike Gillislee actually led the Patriots in rushing that day and scored three touchdowns.) Roughly a year later, the Mahomes-Hill connection tore up New England with Hill amassing 12 catches for 142 yards and three scores in an eventual 43-40 victory for the Patriots. That game was a hoot.

Since then, Bill Belichick’s defenses have kept Hill in (relative) check.

Hill caught only one pass for 42 yards in New England’s iconic 2018 AFC Championship Game triumph at Arrowhead Stadium. You might recall videos of Patriots safety Devin McCourty letting Hill hear it as he and cornerback Jonathan Jones teamed up to stifle Mahomes’ most dangerous weapon.