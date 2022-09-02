Patriots Mailbag: Who Is New England’s Most Underrated Player?

NESN Logo Sign In

Mailbag time! Time to answer a few of your New England Patriots questions as the team heads off for its post-preseason bye week.

Hi Zack! Who do you think is the most underrated player on this 2022 Patriot team

Hello! And great question. The first player who comes to mind there is linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley. He’s entering his third season as a full-time starter, has 200 tackles over the last two and probably will be a team captain this year, yet he’s very rarely discussed. Since he re-signed in March, NESN.com has published exactly one story with Bentley’s name in the headline. Feels like a locked-in defensive starter about whom teammates rave should get more pub than he does.

Other candidates include Adrian Phillips, who was Pro Football Focus’s eighth-highest-graded safety last season and has been a defensive difference-maker since he arrived in 2020, and Jakobi Meyers, who remains New England’s No. 1 receiver even after his position group added Nelson Agholor, Kendrick Bourne, DeVante Parker and Tyquan Thornton over the last 18 months.

Which PS players are most likely to be protected ?

My guess would be none. The NFL introduced the concept of protecting practice squad players two years ago, and the Patriots have chosen to utilize that option exactly once: in Week 18 last season. It’s also worth noting every team had a chance to sign all 16 of New England’s current practice squadders after cutdown day and chose not to.

If the Patriots were in the business of protecting practice squad players, I’d put LaBryan Ray on that list. The undrafted Alabama product was a frequently visible playmaker during training camp and the preseason, and I was surprised when he was left off the 53-man roster. I think he has a bright future if he can avoid the injury issues that wrecked his college career.

Will the Pats elevate Sokol to the gameday roster or roll with 2 TEs?

That’ll be interesting to see. The Patriots typically carried just two tight ends on their gameday roster last season — third-stringer Devin Asiasi was a healthy scratch for all but one game — but they hardly used any two-tight end sets, ranking sixth-to-last in 12 personnel usage (1RB, 2TE). That’s expected to change this year, as we saw Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith on the field together a lot this summer. New England also no longer employs a fullback, so that’s one gameday roster spot vacated.

Carrying a third tight end for depth purposes seems like the safe move, as long as that player can contribute on special teams. It seems risky to design a game plan that heavily utilizes 12 personnel if one injury to Henry or Smith can render that package unusable.