Red Sox Reportedly Sign Kiké Hernández To Contract Extension

Kiké Hernández reportedly will be sticking around with the Boston Red Sox for at least one more season.

Hernández, who was set to be a free agent following the current campaign, agreed late Monday night to one year contract extension worth $10 million, which was first reported by ESPN’s Jeff Passan and confirmed by MassLive’s Chris Cotillo.

Hernández’s second season with the Red Sox has been a difficult one, largely in part due to a hip flexor strain which sidelined the 31-year-old outfielder for a majority of the year. Hernández has played in only 68 games this season while batting .219 with six home runs and 37 RBIs.

It was just last October, though, that Hernández starred in Boston’s run to the American League Championship Series. Over the course of 11 postseason games, Hernández batted .408 (20-for-49) with five home runs, nine RBIs and nine runs scored.

While Hernández has lacked offensive production this year, he has added to his solid defensive play in center field by showcasing his versatility to play at multiple spots around the diamond. The 2009 sixth-round pick has also filled in at shortstop and second base for six combined games.

By reportedly locking up Hernández, the Red Sox are getting a head start on what is going to be a rather large free-agent class for the club. Xander Bogaerts, Nathan Eovaldi, Rich Hill, Matt Strahm and Michael Wacha, who turned in another standout performance in Monday’s 4-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays, can all hit the market at the conclusion of the season.

And while it’s unclear how the Red Sox will approach those players hitting free agency, they will at minimum have Hernández back for the 2023 season.