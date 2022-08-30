Eight Thoughts On Patriots’ Initial 53-Man Roster After Cutdown Day

NESN Logo Sign In

After bidding 27 players adieu, the New England Patriots locked in their initial 53-man roster Tuesday afternoon.

The word “initial” there is important. This Patriots roster almost certainly will not be identical to the one New England carries into next weekend’s regular-season opener against the Miami Dolphins.

Wide receiver Tyquan Thornton is expected to be moved to short-term injured reserve as early as Wednesday. Players who aren’t currently on the roster could come aboard via waiver claims, free agent signings or late-summer trades. Additional moves are coming.

But for now, here are eight thoughts on the players who did — and didn’t — make the Patriots’ first 53:

1. Cutdown day surprises

There were no earth-shaking stunners in this year’s round of final cuts, but a few of New England’s moves did qualify as surprising.

Cornerback Justin Bethel, one of the NFL’s top punt gunners, was released after ranking second on the team in special teams snaps played last season. Initially viewed as a candidate to re-sign after Thornton moves to IR, Bethel posted a farewell message to the Patriots on Instagram, suggesting he’ll be playing elsewhere this season.

Undrafted defensive lineman LaBryan Ray also looked like a strong candidate to stick after making plays on a near-daily basis in training camp and the preseason, but he fell short, losing out to veteran Carl Davis and fellow rookies Sam Roberts (sixth round) and DaMarcus Mitchell (UDFA).