How Would Patriots Replace Mac Jones If QB Misses Week 2?

By all accounts, Mac Jones dodged a bullet during the New England Patriots’ season-opening loss.

Multiple reports indicated the back injury the quarterback suffered against the Miami Dolphins is not considered serious. Jones himself confirmed that, saying Monday that “everything’s good” and he “definitely feel(s) a lot better.”

Jones said he hopes and expects to play this Sunday. But neither he nor the various reports on his condition have stated with certainty that he will be available when the Patriots visit the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 2.

“He’s doing everything he can to be ready for practice (on Wednesday) and obviously for the game Sunday,” NFL Media’s Mike Giardi reported Tuesday on NFL Network, adding that Jones was feeling “a little bit better” than he did Monday.

It appears likely Jones, who has not missed a game in his young NFL career, will be behind center when New England takes the field at the newly renamed Acrisure Stadium (neè Heinz) this weekend. But if he isn’t, how would the Patriots replace him?

That duty likely would fall to veteran backup Brian Hoyer.

The 36-year-old journeyman is three years into his third stint with the Patriots, having also started games for six other franchises in his circuitous career. Hoyer has been a valuable mentor for Jones since the latter arrived in Foxboro, Mass., last offseason, and he’s played well in mop-up duty, going 9-for-11 for 227 yards and one touchdown with no interceptions across five garbage-time appearances in 2021.