Jakobi Meyers Hoping To Get ‘Green Light’ For Patriots-Packers Game

FOXBORO, Mass. — Jakobi Meyers hopes to be back in the lineup when the New England Patriots visit the Green Bay Packers this Sunday.

Speaking with NESN.com after Wednesday’s Patriots practice, the Patriots’ top receiver said he’s “definitely” progressing well after a knee injury kept him out of last week’s 37-26 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

“I’m out there moving around, running routes,” Meyers said. “Just making sure I can put some good tape in the coaches’ eyes to get the green light (for Sunday).”

Meyers officially was listed as limited in New England’s first Week 4 practice, one of eight players to receive that designation. Starting quarterback Mac Jones (ankle) and defensive tackle Lawrence Guy (shoulder) did not practice.

Last Sunday’s loss to the Ravens marked the first time Meyers had missed a game due to injury in his four-year NFL career.

“It was tough, because I feel like I could have helped,” he said. “I’ve got confidence in my guys, but I do feel like I could have helped, just being there for the guys in a better way than just clapping for them on the sideline. It was a little tough.”

Meyers led all Patriots pass-catchers in receptions and receiving yards in 2020 and 2021, and again through the first two games of this season. In his absence, New England got a breakout performance from fellow wideout DeVante Parker, who caught five passes for 156 yards against the Ravens after being held to one catch for 9 yards in Weeks 1 and 2 combined.