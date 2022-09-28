Jakobi Meyers Hoping To Get ‘Green Light’ For Patriots-Packers Game

FOXBORO, Mass. — Jakobi Meyers hopes to be back in the lineup when the New England Patriots visit the Green Bay Packers this Sunday.
Speaking with NESN.com after Wednesday’s Patriots practice, the Patriots’ top receiver said he’s “definitely” progressing well after a knee injury kept him out of last week’s 37-26 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.
“I’m out there moving around, running routes,” Meyers said. “Just making sure I can put some good tape in the coaches’ eyes to get the green light (for Sunday).”
Meyers officially was listed as limited in New England’s first Week 4 practice, one of eight players to receive that designation. Starting quarterback Mac Jones (ankle) and defensive tackle Lawrence Guy (shoulder) did not practice.
Last Sunday’s loss to the Ravens marked the first time Meyers had missed a game due to injury in his four-year NFL career.
“It was tough, because I feel like I could have helped,” he said. “I’ve got confidence in my guys, but I do feel like I could have helped, just being there for the guys in a better way than just clapping for them on the sideline. It was a little tough.”
Meyers led all Patriots pass-catchers in receptions and receiving yards in 2020 and 2021, and again through the first two games of this season. In his absence, New England got a breakout performance from fellow wideout DeVante Parker, who caught five passes for 156 yards against the Ravens after being held to one catch for 9 yards in Weeks 1 and 2 combined.
Nelson Agholor said after the game that he wasn’t surprised by Parker’s big day. Meyers agreed.
“I was telling my family how good I thought he was,” Meyers said. “I’m like, ‘Just wait. Just wait, everybody. He’s coming.’ And he finally showed it. I’m happy he finally got that game so we can all just get rolling. We’ve got guys who are all making plays on the same accord, so I’m excited.”
Parker, Meyers and the rest of the Patriots’ receivers likely will need to adjust to catching passes from a different quarterback this week, and possibly beyond. Mac Jones suffered a high ankle sprain on the final play of the Ravens game, and though head coach Bill Belichick hasn’t revealed his recovery timeline, multiple reports have indicated he’s expected to miss multiple weeks.
Meyers said he’s confident in Brian Hoyer and Bailey Zappe to pick up the slack until Jones can return. Belichick confirmed Hoyer will start Sunday at Lambeau Field if Jones can’t, with the rookie Zappe serving as his backup.
“The ball don’t care who throws it,” Meyers said. “It’s just got to get thrown, and those are two guys we’ve got a lot of confidence in. Clearly, the coaches have a lot of confidence, or they wouldn’t be here. So we’ve just got to go out there and make plays and do our best to make them feel comfortable. Whoever’s back there, make them feel comfortable and just be on the same accord.”