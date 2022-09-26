DeVante Parker Breakout One Bright Spot In Patriots’ Week 3 Loss

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — The wide receiver the Patriots thought they were acquiring this offseason finally arrived Sunday.

New England’s 37-26 loss to the Baltimore Ravens at Gillette Stadium featured an eagerly anticipated breakout performance by DeVante Parker.

After totaling just one catch for 9 yards over the Patriots’ first two games, Parker was a big-play machine against Baltimore, pulling down receptions of 40, 36, 31, 25 and 24 yards from quarterback Mac Jones one of the most productive outings of his eight-year NFL career.

“Mac was just putting the ball in the right spot,” Parker said after the game. “I’m just in the right area at the right time. I’m just coming down with it, making plays. Just doing what I can to help the team.”

Parker accounted for the Patriots’ three longest gains and five of their six longest in the home defeat, discovering the deep-ball success that eluded him and Jones in Weeks 1 and 2.

On New England’s first offensive snap, Jones hit Parker down the middle for a catch-and-run strike that picked up 31 yards, beating rookie cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis. Parker bested Armour-Davis again later in the first quarter, hauling in a rainbow from Jones that gained 40.

Two plays into the second half, Parker fought through a defensive holding penalty to haul in a 36-yard bomb between two Baltimore defenders.