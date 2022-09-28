Russell Wilson Takes Playful Jab At Eli Manning For Contract Dig

NESN Logo Sign In

Russell Wilson can sometimes be a light-hearted guy, and the Broncos quarterback showed that side of himself when addressing Eli Manning’s dig at him.

The retired two-time Super Bowl champion joked on the “ManningCast” on Monday that Denver punter Corliss Waitman should have been paid $235 million instead of Wilson. Of course, Wilson had a chance to respond to Manning in his news conference Wednesday.

“You talking about Chad Powers? I’m 3-0 against Chad Powers,” Wilson told reporters, per video from DNVR’s Zac Stevens. “Listen, it’s part of the game. Those guys are just having fun. I have a lot of respect for Peyton and Eli. I’ve always looked up to those guys. I’m not stressing about it.”

For those who don’t know, “Chad Powers” was a persona Eli Manning played on his show, “Eli’s Places,” where he posed as a walk-on at Penn State. Manning actually responded to his joke during “Monday Night Football” on Tuesday, where he spoke with Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports.

“No, I don’t think we’re trying to be critical,” Manning said. “I think we always try to support the guys that are in the game. I think sometimes, ‘Hey, it’s live TV.’ I never try to take a real shot at somebody. I think that was obviously a very outrageous joke — because a punter had 10 punts. Nothing against Russell. He’s going to do great.”

Wilson certainly has other things to worry about than what others think about his contract. The Broncos hope their offense can live up to expectatoins as they face Josh McDaniels and the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 4.