LeBron James’ Son Teases College Commitment In Instagram Post

LeBron James’ son, Bronny, will soon be enrolling in college, but the 17-year-old has a variety of options of schools to choose from.

Throughout his high school career, Bronny has become a better player for Sierra Canyon School and various AAU teams. He went viral with a dunk on the international stage, which drew ire from FOX Sports analyst Skip Bayless — a family tradition, apparently.

Bronny took a trip to Ohio State with his family, where his father was prominently shown at the Buckeyes’ opening football game against Notre Dame. The trip seemingly made a good impression on the high school basketball star as Bronny posted Instagram photos of him in a Buckeyes jersey, including one picture with his father and mother.

“Buckeye nation?” Bronny posted on Instagram on Tuesday along with the hashtag “noncommitted.”

The post wasn’t an official commitment to Ohio State, but it had college basketball fans talking.

Oregon was believed to be a favorite to be Bronny’s preferred school, but LeBron was quick to dismiss those rumors.