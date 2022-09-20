NFL Rumors: Tom Brady’s Bucs Sign Polarizing Wide Receiver

NESN Logo Sign In

We’re not even at the quarter mark of the 2022 NFL season yet and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reportedly have already made a noteworthy addition to Tom Brady’s arsenal of weapons.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo on Tuesday reported the Bucs plan to sign Cole Beasley to their practice squad with the intention of elevating the veteran wide receiver to the active roster “soon.” Beasley, a 10-year NFL veteran who turned 33 in late April, was released by the Buffalo Bills at the turn of the new league year and had been a free agent ever since.

According to Garafolo, Brady had a strong influence on Tampa Bay adding Beasley. The seven-time Super Bowl champion reportedly “pushed” for the Bucs to sign another veteran wide receiver and Beasley had been on Brady’s radar “for a while.” Beasley is coming off a 2021 season in which he matched his career high in catches (82) while racking up 693 receiving yards with one touchdown.

Tampa Bay definitely could use an immediate boost to its pass-catching group. Both Chris Godwin and newcomer Julio Jones sat out in Week 2 and Mike Evans was suspended one game for his role in the Bucs-Saints brawl that took place Sunday afternoon in New Orleans. As it stands, Brady and company could enter this weekend with a top-three wideout trio of Russell Gage, Breshad Perriman and Scotty Miller.

Should the Bucs go through with their reported plan for Beasley, he’ll make his Tampa Bay debut this Sunday when Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers visit Raymond James Stadium.