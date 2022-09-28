Pacific Division Preview: Outlook, Predictions For 2022-23 NHL Season

NESN Logo Sign In

The Pacific Division was one to watch last year, especially with the Battle of Alberta taking place in the Stanley Cup playoffs.

The teams face a lot of questions: Can the Vegas Golden Knights shake off a down year and return to the playoffs? Did the Edmonton Oilers do enough in the offseason to move past the Western Conference Final?

While some teams have positive outlooks, the same can’t be said about others.

Here’s a preview of what’s to come:

Vegas Golden Knights (Odds to win division: +475)

Notable additions: Phil Kessel, Adin Hill

Notable subtractions: Evgenii Dadonov, Max Pacioretty, Dylan Coghlan

Outlook: The Golden Knights found themselves in unfamiliar territory last season by not making the Stanley Cup playoffs for the first time since their debut in the NHL five years ago. Despite the changes made to the roster in the offseason, it’s unclear if Vegas will even be 100% healthy to start 2022-23. Of course, a healthy Jack Eichel and the addition of Kessel will help with the offense, but the biggest question the Golden Knights face is if they can return to being a legitimate threat.

The bones of a strong team without a doubt are there and Vegas has invested in its core. Now it’s just a matter of time to see if the investment was worth it.