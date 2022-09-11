Three Studs, Three Duds For Patriots From Week 1 Loss To Dolphins

NESN Logo Sign In

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The 2022 Patriots season began with a dud in Southern Florida.

Sloppiness, poor discipline and bad situational football ruled the day for New England, which suffered a 20-7 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Patriots quarterback Mac Jones completed 21 of 30 passes for 213 yards and one touchdown to go along with one interception, while Dolphins signal-caller Tua Tagovailoa improved to 4-0 against Bill Belichick.

New England began the game strong, marching down the field on its opening offensive possession. But a pivotal interception from Jones got the snowball rolling, and the Patriots never stopped it. The Patriots also made things interesting on their final drive but were done in by Nelson Agholor fumble.

Still, there were some encouraging performances from the Patriots on both sides of the ball. Here are three studs and three duds for New England from its season-opening loss to the Dolphins:

STUDS

WR Jakobi Meyers

It’s scary to think about where the Patriots offense would be without Meyers, who clearly is the top wideout on the team. What that says about New England’s overall talent at receiver is a different discussion. Meyers racked up four catches receptions for 55 yards while delivering one of the best catches you’ll see all season from the Patriots. He’s just a really good, tough player.

S Kyle Dugger

Was solid in pass coverage and an absolute missile in the open field, finishing with five tackles. You always can count on Dugger, who occasionally lines up at linebacker, to deliver at least a couple of big hits each game — and he had a few of them in this one. If Dugger can limit his lapses in the passing game and find more consistency, he could become one of the NFL’s more dynamic safeties.

P Jake Bailey

Bailey appears back to being his usual, booming self after having a down season in 2021. That’s probably because he’s healthy. The fourth-year pro had three punts downed inside the 10-yard line, which the Patriots likely will need even more of this season due to their limited offense.